Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.90% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

