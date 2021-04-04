Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $192.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.86.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

