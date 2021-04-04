Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,783 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Loews by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Loews by 74.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Loews by 85.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Loews by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

