Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0019

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $414,006.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

JOB is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,706,748,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

