JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ YY opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. JOYY has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.