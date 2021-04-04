JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 283,276 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $93,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $113,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

