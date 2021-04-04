JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 615,254 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.95% of REGENXBIO worth $117,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

