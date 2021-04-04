JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $103,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock worth $297,055,741. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

