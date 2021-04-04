JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,234,484 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,761,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,234,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $113,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 510,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 286,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

