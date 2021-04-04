JustBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $334,865.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded 245.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,780,933 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

