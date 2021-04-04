Karyn Smith Sells 441 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

TWLO stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Twilio by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

