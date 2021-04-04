Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KZIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZIA opened at $12.48 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.76.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

