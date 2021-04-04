Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Wedbush increased their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.86.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $229.51 on Wednesday. Square has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.