Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRDXF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordex has an average rating of “Hold”.

NRDXF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

