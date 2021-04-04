Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.50 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.