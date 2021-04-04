KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

BCEI opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $797.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

