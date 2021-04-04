KeyCorp Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $103.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OXM stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

