Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $4,136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 3,963,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,847. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

