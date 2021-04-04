Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

