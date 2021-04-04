KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $61.09 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.09 or 0.00104535 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $475.52 million and approximately $157.04 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00307792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00752834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018091 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

