Kryll Market Capitalization Achieves $15.10 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $275,335.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.