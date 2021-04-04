L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64.

Shares of LB opened at $61.80 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

