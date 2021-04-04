LABS Group One Day Volume Reaches $6.12 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

