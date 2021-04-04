LATOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $64.31 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $64.31 million and $30,397.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00680576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027828 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

