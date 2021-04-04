Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 9,224,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

