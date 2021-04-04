Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.