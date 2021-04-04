Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $22,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26.

On Monday, February 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -323.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

