Lawndale Capital Management Ll Sells 47,200 Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $412,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

PFIN stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

