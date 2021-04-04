Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Financial Survey

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $9.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.3%. Legal & General Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 302.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $85.28 billion 0.28 $2.34 billion $1.95 10.13 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 2.11 $7.05 million $3.11 7.14

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legal & General Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89%

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Legal & General Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust management, institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

