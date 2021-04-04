Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

