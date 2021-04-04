Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of FINMY opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

