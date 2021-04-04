Liberum Capital Increases CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Price Target to GBX 635

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 497.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.32. CPPGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a market capitalization of £49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

