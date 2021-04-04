Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

