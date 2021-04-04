LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 1,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

LightJump Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

LightJump Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

