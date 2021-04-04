LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 951,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPTH stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

