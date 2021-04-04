Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

LNC stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

