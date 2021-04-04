Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head to Head Review

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.29 -$3.77 million $0.12 161.92 Gravity $307.18 million 2.78 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services.

Volatility & Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27% Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.08%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Gravity.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services based on an open platform. The company was founded on April 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

