Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.47 and a 12-month high of C$36.60.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

