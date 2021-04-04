Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after buying an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

