Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after buying an additional 473,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 258,075.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

