Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 800 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average is $265.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

