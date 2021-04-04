Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

