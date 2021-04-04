Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $134.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

