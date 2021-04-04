Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $200.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

