Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $874,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.