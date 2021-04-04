LPL Financial LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

