LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 971.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 97,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

