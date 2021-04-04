LPL Financial LLC Purchases 503 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.63 and its 200 day moving average is $359.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

