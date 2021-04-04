LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 234,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

