Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

LYFT opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $310,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

